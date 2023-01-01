Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Coaches Burger Bar - Canton

4834 Everhard Rd., Canton

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Southwestern Chicken Wrap$12.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Single$10.00
teriyaki chicken, chow mein noodles, roasted red peppers, lettuce cups a peanut/soy dipping sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.00
chicken, honey bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch. served with fries
Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Double$17.00
teriyaki chicken, chow mein noodles, roasted red peppers, lettuce cups a peanut/soy dipping sauce
