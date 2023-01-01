Chicken wraps in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Coaches Burger Bar - Canton
Coaches Burger Bar - Canton
4834 Everhard Rd., Canton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. bREAkfASt WRAP ............................................9.99 Fluffy scrambled eggs with tater tots, bacon and American cheese wrappedinawarmflourtortilla.AddCoachesHouseMadeHotsfor1.00 GyRo WRAP .........................................................9.99 Grilled sliced gyro meat with tomato, cucumbers, red onion and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. SoUthWEStERn chickEn WRAP ....................9.99 Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
|Southwestern Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
More about Three Brothers
Three Brothers
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Single
|$10.00
teriyaki chicken, chow mein noodles, roasted red peppers, lettuce cups a peanut/soy dipping sauce
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$14.00
chicken, honey bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch. served with fries
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Double
|$17.00
teriyaki chicken, chow mein noodles, roasted red peppers, lettuce cups a peanut/soy dipping sauce