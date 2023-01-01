Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve cookies

Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros - Belden Village

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted Greek Cookies$19.89
More about Papa Gyros - Belden Village
Mata Mediterranean Grill image

 

Mata Mediterranean Grill - 7214 Fulton Dr. NW

7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies N Cream Brownie$4.50
In house made brownie.
More about Mata Mediterranean Grill - 7214 Fulton Dr. NW

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Sundaes

Shrimp Salad

Lobsters

Cheesecake

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Green Beans

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (483 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston