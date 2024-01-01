Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Roosters - Canton

4335 Dressler Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like, we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Canton
Main pic

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Three Brothers

