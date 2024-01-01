Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

EuroGyro - Canton

3717 Cleveland Ave N.W., Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sm. Garden Salad$4.99
More about EuroGyro - Canton
Item pic

 

Roosters - Canton

4335 Dressler Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters - Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Falafel Pitas

Tuna Salad

Pudding

Rice Pudding

Shrimp Basket

Tzatziki

Chicken Salad

Italian Salad

Map

More near Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston