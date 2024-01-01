Goat cheese salad in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
BAM! Healthy Cuisine - Canton
7160 Fulton Drive Northwest, Canton
|Goat Cheese & Almond Salad
|$13.75
Creamy goat cheese, carrots, almonds, cranberries, and white zinfandel vinaigrette
91 Wood Fired Oven - Jackson Twp.
5570 Fulton Dr, Canton
|Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Half
|$8.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
|Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full
|$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette