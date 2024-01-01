Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Consumer pic

 

BAM! Healthy Cuisine - Canton

7160 Fulton Drive Northwest, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Cheese & Almond Salad$13.75
Creamy goat cheese, carrots, almonds, cranberries, and white zinfandel vinaigrette
More about BAM! Healthy Cuisine - Canton
91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven - Jackson Twp.

5570 Fulton Dr, Canton

Avg 4.4 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Half$8.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven - Jackson Twp.

