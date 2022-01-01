Gyro salad in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve gyro salad
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Gyro Grecian Salad Large
|$10.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
|Gyro Grecian Salad Small
|$8.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
|Gyro Caesar Salad Small
|$8.89
Our hand carved flamed broiled gyro meat on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Papa Gyros
2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton
|Gyro Grecian Salad Large
|$10.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
|Gyro Grecian Salad Small
|$8.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread