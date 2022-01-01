Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro salad in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve gyro salad

Gyro Grecian Salad Large image

 

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Grecian Salad Large$10.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Grecian Salad Small$8.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Caesar Salad Small$8.89
Our hand carved flamed broiled gyro meat on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Papa Gyros
Gyro Grecian Salad Large image

 

Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Grecian Salad Large$10.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Grecian Salad Small$8.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros

