Hummus in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
CAT- Small Hummus$8.89
Hummus$1.49
Catering Hummus & Pita$18.89
10 of our handmade pitas quartered & served with our homemade Hummus
More about Papa Gyros
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bender's Tavern

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Platter$12.00
Our house made hummus with marinated feta, cucumber-fennel relish and toasted pita
More about Bender's Tavern
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$1.49
Catering Hummus & Pita$18.89
10 of our handmade pitas quartered & served with our homemade Hummus
More about Papa Gyros
Mata Mediterranean Grill image

 

Mata Mediterranean Grill

7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Small Spicy Hummus$4.95
Made in house & served with cucumber, celery & warm pita
Large Classic Hummus$7.95
Made in house & served with cucumber, celery & warm pita
Small Classic Hummus$4.95
Made in house & served with cucumber, celery & warm pita
More about Mata Mediterranean Grill

