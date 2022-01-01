Hummus in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve hummus
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|CAT- Small Hummus
|$8.89
|Hummus
|$1.49
|Catering Hummus & Pita
|$18.89
10 of our handmade pitas quartered & served with our homemade Hummus
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bender's Tavern
137 Court Ave. SW, Canton
|Hummus Platter
|$12.00
Our house made hummus with marinated feta, cucumber-fennel relish and toasted pita
Mata Mediterranean Grill
7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton
|Small Spicy Hummus
|$4.95
Made in house & served with cucumber, celery & warm pita
|Large Classic Hummus
|$7.95
Made in house & served with cucumber, celery & warm pita
|Small Classic Hummus
|$4.95
Made in house & served with cucumber, celery & warm pita