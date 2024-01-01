Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve meatball subs

EuroGyro - Canton

3717 Cleveland Ave N.W., Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL SUB$6.99
Hoagie bun with garlic spread with Our homemade juicy meatballs topped with sauce & melted provolone cheese , sprinkled with Parmesan cheese on top.
More about EuroGyro - Canton
The Pizza Oven - 55th and Market

5501 Market Ave N, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.95
More about The Pizza Oven - 55th and Market
The Pizza Oven - North Cleveland

4000 Cleveland Avenue Northwest, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.95
More about The Pizza Oven - North Cleveland
The Pizza Oven - Lesh Street

3314 Lesh St NE, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.95
More about The Pizza Oven - Lesh Street

