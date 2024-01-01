Meatball subs in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about EuroGyro - Canton
EuroGyro - Canton
3717 Cleveland Ave N.W., Canton
|MEATBALL SUB
|$6.99
Hoagie bun with garlic spread with Our homemade juicy meatballs topped with sauce & melted provolone cheese , sprinkled with Parmesan cheese on top.
More about The Pizza Oven - 55th and Market
The Pizza Oven - 55th and Market
5501 Market Ave N, Canton
|Meatball Sub
|$9.95
More about The Pizza Oven - North Cleveland
The Pizza Oven - North Cleveland
4000 Cleveland Avenue Northwest, Canton
|Meatball Sub
|$9.95