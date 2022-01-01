Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Nachos$9.49
Crispy pita chips topped with homemade tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, Greek Kalamata olives, banana peppers with your choice of gyro or chicken
More about Papa Gyros
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Nachos$9.49
Crispy pita chips topped with homemade tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, Greek Kalamata olives, banana peppers with your choice of gyro or chicken
More about Papa Gyros
Three Brothers image

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
3B Buffalo Nachos$12.00
pulled chicken breast, buffalo ranch, street corn, two cheese, scallions, tomatoes + jalapenos
Old School Nachos w/ Chicken$12.00
chicken, cheddar, monterey jack, jalapenos, scallions, salsa and sour cream on tortilla chips
Old School Nachos w/ Taco Meat$12.00
taco meat, cheddar, monterey jack, jalapenos, scallions, salsa and sour cream on tortilla chips
More about Three Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Pizza

Falafel Pitas

Pudding

Shrimp Basket

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston