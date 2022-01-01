Nachos in Canton
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Greek Nachos
|$9.49
Crispy pita chips topped with homemade tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, Greek Kalamata olives, banana peppers with your choice of gyro or chicken
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton
|Greek Nachos
|$9.49
Crispy pita chips topped with homemade tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, Greek Kalamata olives, banana peppers with your choice of gyro or chicken
More about Three Brothers
Three Brothers
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
|3B Buffalo Nachos
|$12.00
pulled chicken breast, buffalo ranch, street corn, two cheese, scallions, tomatoes + jalapenos
|Old School Nachos w/ Chicken
|$12.00
chicken, cheddar, monterey jack, jalapenos, scallions, salsa and sour cream on tortilla chips
|Old School Nachos w/ Taco Meat
|$12.00
taco meat, cheddar, monterey jack, jalapenos, scallions, salsa and sour cream on tortilla chips