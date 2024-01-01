Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve pies

EuroGyro - Canton

3717 Cleveland Ave N.W., Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10" Rosie's Apple Pie$7.49
More about EuroGyro - Canton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven - Jackson Twp.

5570 Fulton Dr, Canton

Avg 4.4 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni and Sausage Pie$14.00
Pepperoni + crumbled sausage
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven - Jackson Twp.

