Quesadillas in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Royal Docks Brewing
GRILL
Royal Docks Brewing
7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton
|Quesadillas
|$11.00
Our twist on the traditional quesadillas.
Choose from: cheese & veggies or chicken & veggies
Comes with side plate of lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
More about Three Brothers
Three Brothers
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
|Plain Jane Quesadilla
|$9.00
grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. served with sour cream and salsa
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$12.00
pulled buffalo chicken, street corn, two cheeses, scallions, tomatoes, jalapenos and buffalo ranch
|Federal League Quesadilla
|$12.00
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sour cream and salsa