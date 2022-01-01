Quesadillas in Canton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL

Royal Docks Brewing

7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton

Avg 4.6 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas$11.00
Our twist on the traditional quesadillas.
Choose from: cheese & veggies or chicken & veggies
Comes with side plate of lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
Three Brothers image

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Jane Quesadilla$9.00
grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. served with sour cream and salsa
Buffalo Quesadilla$12.00
pulled buffalo chicken, street corn, two cheeses, scallions, tomatoes, jalapenos and buffalo ranch
Federal League Quesadilla$12.00
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sour cream and salsa
