Shrimp salad in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros - Belden Village

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Caesar Salad$12.89
Our grilled shrimp on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Shrimp Grecian Salad$12.89
Our grilled shrimp on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros - Canton

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Caesar Salad$12.89
Our grilled shrimp on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
