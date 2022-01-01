Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve steak salad

Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Grecian Salad$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bender's Tavern

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak & Onion Salad$16.00
Flat iron steak, tomato, blue cheese, onion rings & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bender's Tavern
Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Grecian Salad$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros

