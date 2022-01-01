Steak salad in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve steak salad
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Steak Grecian Salad
|$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bender's Tavern
137 Court Ave. SW, Canton
|Steak & Onion Salad
|$16.00
Flat iron steak, tomato, blue cheese, onion rings & balsamic vinaigrette