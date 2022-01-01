Tacos in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL
Royal Docks Brewing
7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton
|Taco
|$12.00
Cream cheese, taco seasoning, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, & mixed cheese, drizzled with sriracha sour cream.
Three Brothers
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
|Walking Taco
|$11.00
Frito corn chips, classic taco beef, two cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sour cream
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
blackened chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion and cilantro ranch. served with chips and salsa
|Samantha's Fish Tacos
|$12.50
blackened cod, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onion, lettuce & cilantro ranch. served with chips and salsa