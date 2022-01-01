Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

GRILL

Royal Docks Brewing

7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton

Avg 4.6 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco$12.00
Cream cheese, taco seasoning, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, & mixed cheese, drizzled with sriracha sour cream.
More about Royal Docks Brewing
Three Brothers image

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walking Taco$11.00
Frito corn chips, classic taco beef, two cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sour cream
Blackened Chicken Tacos$12.00
blackened chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion and cilantro ranch. served with chips and salsa
Samantha's Fish Tacos$12.50
blackened cod, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onion, lettuce & cilantro ranch. served with chips and salsa
More about Three Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Mac And Cheese

Gyro Pizza

Cake

Steak Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pitas

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston