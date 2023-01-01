Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Coaches Burger Bar Canton image

 

Coaches Burger Bar - Canton

4834 Everhard Rd., Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.99
Our own veggie patty, pan seared and served on our traditional bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with peppercorn aioli.
More about Coaches Burger Bar - Canton
Three Brothers image

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smother's Brothers VEGGIE Burger$14.00
veggie burger topped with monterey jack cheese and mushrooms. served with french fries
3 Peat VEGGIE Burger$15.00
veggie burger topped with american cheese and bacon. served with fries
The Patio Melt VEGGIE Burger$14.00
sauteed onions, american + swiss cheeses on grilled rye
More about Three Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Coleslaw

Chicken Caesar Salad

Sundaes

Spaghetti

Greek Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston