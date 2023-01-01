Veggie burgers in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Coaches Burger Bar - Canton
Coaches Burger Bar - Canton
4834 Everhard Rd., Canton
|Veggie Burger
|$12.99
Our own veggie patty, pan seared and served on our traditional bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with peppercorn aioli.
More about Three Brothers
Three Brothers
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
|Smother's Brothers VEGGIE Burger
|$14.00
veggie burger topped with monterey jack cheese and mushrooms. served with french fries
|3 Peat VEGGIE Burger
|$15.00
veggie burger topped with american cheese and bacon. served with fries
|The Patio Melt VEGGIE Burger
|$14.00
sauteed onions, american + swiss cheeses on grilled rye