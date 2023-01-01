Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
White pizza in
Canton
/
Canton
/
White Pizza
Canton restaurants that serve white pizza
EuroGyro - Canton
3717 Cleveland Ave N.W., Canton
No reviews yet
White Pizza Pita
$3.99
More about EuroGyro - Canton
Coaches Burger Bar - Canton
4834 Everhard Rd., Canton
No reviews yet
PIZZA White Hot
$14.25
Cheese, Garlic Butter, COACHES House made HOTS and Black Olives
More about Coaches Burger Bar - Canton
Browse other tasty dishes in Canton
Chicken Salad
Corn Dogs
Chicken Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Falafel Salad
Ravioli
Hummus
More near Canton to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
North Canton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Massillon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(424 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(660 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston