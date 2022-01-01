Go
Canton St. Social

14 ELIZABETH WAY • $$

Avg 4.2 (212 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$8.00
Hand-cut french fries tossed with garlic, parmesan and truffle oil
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Valentine's Prix Fixe$75.00
Course 1
Canton Burger$16.00
11oz certified angus beef burger, double gouda cheese, bacon jam, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce,onions, crispy onions
French Fries$5.00
Course 2
Bread Pudding$10.00
Homeade bread pudding, caramel drizzle, brandied cream anglaise sauce
Course 3
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
grilled springer mountain chicken breast, goat cheese,bacon, guacamole spread, mixed greeens, toasted brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 ELIZABETH WAY

ROSWELL GA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
