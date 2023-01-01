Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Canutillo restaurants you'll love

Canutillo restaurants
  • Canutillo

Canutillo's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Canutillo restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant

6845 Doniphan Dr. Suite D, Canutillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Milanesa Plate$14.85
A large breaded tip steak. Served with avocado, rice, French fries and salad.
Torta Colitas de Pavo$10.99
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Beef Nacho Grande Platter$13.75
Tortilla chips layered with shredded beef and melted cheddar cheese. topped with fried beans, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and sour topping.
More about Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Madre Rosa Cerveceria

7049 Desert Blvd. Suite 117-120, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Madre Rosa Cerveceria
Little Diner image

 

Little Diner

7209 7th St, Canutillo

Avg 4.2 (1361 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Little Diner
