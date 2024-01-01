Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flautas in
Canutillo
/
Canutillo
/
Flautas
Canutillo restaurants that serve flautas
Little Diner
7209 7th St, Canutillo
Avg 4.2
(1361 reviews)
Flautas Plate (4)
$14.00
More about Little Diner
Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant
6845 Doniphan Dr. Suite D, Canutillo
No reviews yet
Flautas Paty
$60.99
50 beef flautas with guacamole, sour cream, and homemade sauce with salad.
More about Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Canutillo
Enchiladas
More near Canutillo to explore
El Paso
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(33 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(33 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ruidoso
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
El Paso
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Ruidoso
No reviews yet
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston