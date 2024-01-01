Flautas in Canutillo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Diner image

 

Little Diner

7209 7th St, Canutillo

Avg 4.2 (1361 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas Plate (4)$14.00
More about Little Diner
Consumer pic

 

Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant

6845 Doniphan Dr. Suite D, Canutillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas Paty$60.99
50 beef flautas with guacamole, sour cream, and homemade sauce with salad.
More about Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant

