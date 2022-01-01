Go
Toast

Canvas Social Dining

Southern soul food with a twist of Caribbean

411 Granby Street Suite 108

No reviews yet

Location

411 Granby Street Suite 108

Norfolk VA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vino Culture Wine Shop

No reviews yet

Boutique Wine Shop with sommelier-curated retail selections, local delivery, educational classes, tastings, and events!
For online ordering, all orders will need to be confirmed to schedule a delivery date. Please reach out if you have any questions!
WineSales@VinoCultureVA.com
757-904-1220

Major Phillie Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Major Phillie Cheesesteaks is a cool Philly cheesesteak restaurant serving a variety of Philly cheesesteaks. The art and décor gives you a real Philly Vibe.

The Stockpot

No reviews yet

We dish up feel good food while creating feel good moments in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Yamachen Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston