Canvas Social Dining
Southern soul food with a twist of Caribbean
411 Granby Street Suite 108
Location
411 Granby Street Suite 108
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vino Culture Wine Shop
Boutique Wine Shop with sommelier-curated retail selections, local delivery, educational classes, tastings, and events!
For online ordering, all orders will need to be confirmed to schedule a delivery date. Please reach out if you have any questions!
WineSales@VinoCultureVA.com
757-904-1220
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks is a cool Philly cheesesteak restaurant serving a variety of Philly cheesesteaks. The art and décor gives you a real Philly Vibe.
The Stockpot
We dish up feel good food while creating feel good moments in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
Yamachen Sushi
Come in and enjoy!