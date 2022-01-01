Go
Toast

Canyon Breeze

Thank you for dining with us!

270 N State Route 89a Ste 11

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

270 N State Route 89a Ste 11

Sedona AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Memories Bakery Café

No reviews yet

Freshly baked bread creates the best sandwich!

Sedona Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildflower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Diego Mexican Cafe

No reviews yet

Relaxed atmosphere located in uptown Sedona. Delicious authentic Mexican food and drinks. Beautiful red rock views.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston