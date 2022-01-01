Sedona Candle Magic Canyon Breeze
Come in and enjoy!
NA
Location
NA
Sedona AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sedona Candle Magic Signagua
Come in and enjoy!
Cucina Rustica
Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce, and sustainably raised meats. Open at 5pm, closed Tues/Wed
DAHL RESTAURANTS DIGITAL GIFT CARD
Come in and enjoy!
Dahl Restaurants Digital Gift Card
Digital Gift Cards, where the giving is easy and secure.