Canyon Country restaurants you'll love

Canyon Country restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canyon Country

Must-try Canyon Country restaurants

Sen Noodle House image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sen Noodle House

18350 Soledad Canyon Rd. Unit A, Santa Clarita

Avg 5 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Emperor Wonton$11.00
Clear broth with garlic. Includes chicken wontons, mixed greens, seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, fried garlic
Toppings: scallions, cilantro
Garlic Rice$11.00
Your choice of meat in our garlic sauce over garlic rice, served with a fried egg and mixed greens. Topped with fried garlic and cilantro.
Gyoza$6.00
Grilled potstickers served with our special blended soy sauce. 8 Per order.
More about Sen Noodle House
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill

19126 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita

Avg 3.4 (298 reviews)
More about WaBa Grill
Jamba image

 

Jamba

19382 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Tamales Express image

 

Tamales Express

18283 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

Avg 4.5 (218 reviews)
More about Tamales Express
Main pic

 

It's Boba Time

18729 Via Princessa, Canyon Country

No reviews yet
More about It's Boba Time
