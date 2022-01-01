Canyon - FTL
Come in and enjoy!
620 S Federal Hwy
Location
620 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Acropolis OPA
Greek Restaurant. Traditional Greek style cuisine serving lunch and dinner favorites.
Newbury Salads
Newbury serves the best salads, grain bowls, wraps, and smoothies. Great clean eating with big portions at a great price.
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
You are what you eat, so eat right with us!
Lunchroom, Cookies & Cream, Red Cow BBQ
Come in and enjoy!