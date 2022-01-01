Canyon Lake restaurants you'll love

Go
Canyon Lake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Canyon Lake restaurants

Gennaro's Trattoria image

PIZZA

Gennaro's Trattoria

10018 Startz Rd., Canyon Lake

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fiorentina$18.00
Chicken stuffed with spinach, mushroom, and feta topped with sautéed artichoke and asparagus in our light rosemary cream sauce with a side of spinach & gorgonzola ravioli
FP-Lasagne della Nona$30.00
Layers of traditional lasagne, beef, and four cheeses topped with marinara sauce
Margherita$14.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Gennaro's Trattoria
Wicked Good Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Good Pizza

1175 FM 2673, Canyon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$6.00
Large The Supreme Pizza$16.75
Cheese Rolls$4.50
More about Wicked Good Pizza
Wicked Good Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Good Pizza

110 Tamarack Drive, Canyon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large The Supreme Pizza$16.75
Wings$6.00
Cheese Rolls$4.50
More about Wicked Good Pizza
Wicked Good Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Good Pizza

10025 FM 2673, Canyon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Rolls$4.50
Large Wicked Meats Pizza$16.75
Wings$6.00
More about Wicked Good Pizza
The Dam Red Barn image

 

The Dam Red Barn

16520 South Access Rd, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Dam Red Barn
Maven's Inn & Grill image

GRILL

Maven's Inn & Grill

10530 FM 2673, Suite 200, Canyon Lake

Avg 4.3 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Maven's Inn & Grill
Plookys Cajun Boilin Pot image

SEAFOOD

Plookys Cajun Boilin Pot

20085 Farm to Market Road 306, Canyon Lake

Avg 4.2 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Plookys Cajun Boilin Pot
Banner pic

 

Canyon City Grill

14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Canyon City Grill
Robert's by the Lake image

 

Robert's by the Lake

20884 Farm to Market Road 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Robert's by the Lake
Restaurant banner

 

Goofy's Bar and Grill

13124 FM 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Goofy's Bar and Grill
Map

More near Canyon Lake to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston