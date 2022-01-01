Bacon cheeseburgers in Canyon Lake
Canyon Lake restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Canyon City Grill - 14601 FM 306
Canyon City Grill - 14601 FM 306
14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$7.49
A delicious patty topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and golden brown onion rings finished with a bbq sauce to make your tastebuds say "WOW!"
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Our Classic burger topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, and finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard.