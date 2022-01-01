Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Canyon Lake

Go
Canyon Lake restaurants
Toast

Canyon Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Canyon City Grill - 14601 FM 306

14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken BLT Salad$8.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes served with our house made jalapeño ranch to bring on the spice!
More about Canyon City Grill - 14601 FM 306
Robert's by the Lake image

 

Robert's by the Lake

20884 Farm to Market Road 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Greens mix topped with grilled chicken, chile-seasoned corn, black beans, tomato, cilantro, pepper-jack, avocado (when available), and seasoned crispy tortilla strips. Chipotle ranch on the side.
More about Robert's by the Lake

Browse other tasty dishes in Canyon Lake

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Jalapeno Poppers

Tiramisu

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Salmon

Curly Fries

Blt Pizza

Map

More near Canyon Lake to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1520 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston