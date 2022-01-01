Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake restaurants
Toast

Canyon Lake restaurants that serve cookies

Banner pic

 

Canyon City Grill

14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie Burger$3.75
Two chocolate chip cookie stuffed with your choice of ice cream
More about Canyon City Grill
Wicked Good Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Good Pizza

1175 FM 2673, Canyon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Smores Cookie$2.25
Macademia Nut Cookie$2.25
Triple Chocolate Cookie$2.25
More about Wicked Good Pizza
Wicked Good Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Good Pizza

110 Tamarack Drive, Canyon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies and Cream$3.50
Macademia Nut Cookie$2.25
Smores Cookie$2.25
More about Wicked Good Pizza
Wicked Good Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Good Pizza

10025 FM 2673, Canyon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cookie$2.25
Smores Cookie$2.25
Macademia Nut Cookie$2.25
More about Wicked Good Pizza

