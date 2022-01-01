Philly cheesesteaks in Canyon Lake
Canyon Lake restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Canyon City Grill
Canyon City Grill
14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$6.24
Sirloin Steak topped with grilled bell peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll. Make it a Chicken Philly for $0.75 more!
More about Wicked Good Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Good Pizza
1175 FM 2673, Canyon Lake
|XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$22.75
|Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$17.75
|Small Philly Cheese Steak Pocket
|$11.00
110 Tamarack Drive, Canyon Lake
|XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$22.75
|Small Philly Cheese Steak Pocket
|$11.00
|Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$15.25