Salmon in Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake restaurants
Canyon Lake restaurants that serve salmon

Canyon City Grill

14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Burger$7.99
A salmon patty, topped with lemon dill aioli, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes.
More about Canyon City Grill
PIZZA

Gennaro's Trattoria

10018 Startz Rd., Canyon Lake

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FP-Salmone Romana$45.00
Pan-broiled salmon served with a side of sautéed shrimp, tomato, asparagus, and capers in an EVOO garlic sauce tossed with pasta
Salmone Romana$26.00
Pan-broiled salmon served with a side of sautéed shrimp, tomato, asparagus, and capers in an EVOO garlic sauce tossed with linguine
More about Gennaro's Trattoria

