Salmon in Canyon Lake
Canyon Lake restaurants that serve salmon
Canyon City Grill
14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake
|Salmon Burger
|$7.99
A salmon patty, topped with lemon dill aioli, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes.
PIZZA
Gennaro's Trattoria
10018 Startz Rd., Canyon Lake
|FP-Salmone Romana
|$45.00
Pan-broiled salmon served with a side of sautéed shrimp, tomato, asparagus, and capers in an EVOO garlic sauce tossed with pasta
|Salmone Romana
|$26.00
Pan-broiled salmon served with a side of sautéed shrimp, tomato, asparagus, and capers in an EVOO garlic sauce tossed with linguine