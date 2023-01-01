Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Canyon Lake

Go
Canyon Lake restaurants
Toast

Canyon Lake restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Banner pic

 

Canyon City Grill - 14601 FM 306

14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$2.99
More about Canyon City Grill - 14601 FM 306
Restaurant banner

 

Goofy's Bar and Grill - 13124 FM 306

13124 FM 306, Canyon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$2.00
More about Goofy's Bar and Grill - 13124 FM 306

Browse other tasty dishes in Canyon Lake

Chicken Salad

Jalapeno Poppers

Pizza Steak

Cake

Nachos

Blt Pizza

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Canyon Lake to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston