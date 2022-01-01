The Canyon River Grill
An american Grill featuring Seafood, Steaks, Specials and More.
'You won't find a better setting anywhere. The view of the Yakima River Canyon from the window or deck is stunning. 'There really isn't anything else like this place anywhere in the area. Combine dinner with a stay at the lodge next door and you have the perfect romantic getaway!'
14706 State Route 821
Popular Items
Location
14706 State Route 821
Ellensburg WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Koletty's Koffee
Come in and enjoy!
W.C. Roadhouse Grill
Grill | Taphouse | Bar
Ellensburg Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
1201 Bagels
Come in and enjoy!