The Canyon River Grill

An american Grill featuring Seafood, Steaks, Specials and More.
'You won't find a better setting anywhere. The view of the Yakima River Canyon from the window or deck is stunning. 'There really isn't anything else like this place anywhere in the area. Combine dinner with a stay at the lodge next door and you have the perfect romantic getaway!'

14706 State Route 821

Popular Items

Southern Fried "Heirloom" Chicken$26.00
Wilted spinach, mashed potatoes & brown gravy
Trout Bum Biscuits$9.95
Kevin's homemade buttermilk biscuits and gravy. Spiked with grilled andouille sausage with scrambled eggs.
Available for curbside pick up on Sunday 5/24 with the following pick up times:
8:15 AM; 8:30 AM; 8:45 AM; 9:00 AM; 9:15 AM; 9:30 AM; 9:45 AM; 10:00 AM; 10:15 AM; 10:30 AM; 10:45 AM; 11:00 AM
*Please specify which time you would like to pick up your breakfast!!*
Breakfast Box for 1 delivered to your suite$13.00
(DIY ONLY) Par-Cooked Hickory Smoked Bacon, Raw Fresh Eggs, White Cheddar Cheese, and a Biscuit.
Ranch Prime Steak for 1 delivered to your suite$25.00
Ranch Prime Steak, (DIY), 14 day Marinated raw Steak with Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, and a side of Seasonal Vegetables.
New Year's Eve Dinner$125.00
New Year's Eve | Goodbye 2020 | Chef Kevin is feeling a desire to do something really special to celebrate the end of 2020, so he’s pulling out all the stops for a great New Year’s Eve dinner. | APPETIZER | Jumbo Lump Dungeness Crabmeat & Avocado Salad - Heirloom beets, radish & pickled mustard seed vinaigrette | SECOND | Oysters Casbarian - Fennel, spinach, anise & apple smoked bacon | SOUP | Luck & Money - Black eyed Peas, cabbage & smoked ham hock soup | ENTREE | Surf & Turf - Prime filet of beef tenderloin, Maine Lobster Thermidor - Drawn butter, truffle nage & asparagus hollandaise | DESSERT | Pithivier (Traditional Twelfth Night Tart) - Walnut conserva, sauce caramel & vanilla bean ice cream
Chips$2.50
Locally made Tim's Cascade Chips.
Herb salmon for 1 delivered to your suite$28.00
Herb Salmon (DIY) A raw Sockeye Salmon Filet with our House Made Herb Seasoning, (you sear or baked) to perfection with reheat-able Orzo and Seasonal Vegetables.
Location

Ellensburg WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
