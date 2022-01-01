The Canyon River Grill

Kevin's homemade buttermilk biscuits and gravy. Spiked with grilled andouille sausage with scrambled eggs.

Available for curbside pick up on Sunday 5/24 with the following pick up times:

8:15 AM; 8:30 AM; 8:45 AM; 9:00 AM; 9:15 AM; 9:30 AM; 9:45 AM; 10:00 AM; 10:15 AM; 10:30 AM; 10:45 AM; 11:00 AM

*Please specify which time you would like to pick up your breakfast!!*

