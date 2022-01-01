Canyon Road
Canyon Road is cozy Mexican Grill, opened in 1984 by Ark Restaurants Group, which Chef Ruperto Ramirez took over in 2017. Canyon Road is a casual family-run restaurant that has seen three generations of Upper East Siders grow up along with it.
1470 1st Avenue
1470 1st Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
