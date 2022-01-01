Go
Canyon Road

Canyon Road is cozy Mexican Grill, opened in 1984 by Ark Restaurants Group, which Chef Ruperto Ramirez took over in 2017. Canyon Road is a casual family-run restaurant that has seen three generations of Upper East Siders grow up along with it.

1470 1st Avenue

Popular Items

Pollo Borracho$18.50
sautéed chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, peppers & spinach in a white wine ranchero sauce over rice
Three Cheese & Oregano$11.50
Salmon Taco$20.50
grilled salmon over corn tortillas with black beans & chipotle cream sauce
1470 1st Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
