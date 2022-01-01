Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fettuccine alfredo in
Canyon
/
Canyon
/
Fettuccine Alfredo
Canyon restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Mickey's Place
1512 5th AVE, Canyon
No reviews yet
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
$7.99
More about Mickey's Place
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
La Bella Pizza
700 23rd St, Canyon
Avg 4.2
(275 reviews)
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
$6.59
Add Chicken if you like or leave it alone.
More about La Bella Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Canyon
Chicken Parmesan
French Fries
Lasagna
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Pizza
Spaghetti
More near Canyon to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(335 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston