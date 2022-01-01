CAO Bakery and Cafe
Come in and Enjoy
SANDWICHES
14447 SW 42nd St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14447 SW 42nd St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cantina Grill Bird Road
Come in and enjoy!
Kitchen Of the World
Fasten your seat belts!
We offer you a sensory gastronomic experience of international stature.
Enjoy a first-class flight of flavors across the five continents, with dishes that will take you to new heights.
Our colors and details – as well as the interior design, tableware, artistic plating, and even the crew – make the experience at KOW Restaurant an authentic journey around the world.
Sushi Sake
Come in and enjoy!
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
Enjoy the authentic taste of Peruvian Food as well as the freshness.