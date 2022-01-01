Go
CAO Bakery and Cafe

Avg 4 (527 reviews)

Pastelitos Guava$1.25
Ham Spread 1/2 lb (small)$4.00
Cafe Con Leche (Large)$3.00
Capuchinos$2.50
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese$2.50
Cuban sandwich$7.50
Chicken Salad 1/2 lb (small)$4.00
Croqueta House Ham$1.50
Flan$3.00
Tostada$2.00
Family-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
14447 SW 42nd St

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
