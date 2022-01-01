Go
Toast

Cap's on Main

Located in the heart of Downtown Hackensack, Caps On Main is an American style Brasserie featuring Italian Favorites and Pizza. Centered around good times and great company, Caps is open from Lunch, Dinner Daily, Brunch on Sundays and Happy Hour 4pm - 6pm, Monday - Friday!

240 Main Street • $$

Avg 4 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Arugula Salad$9.00
Plain Bar Pie 12"$9.00
Cobb Salad$14.00
The Main Burger$13.00
Classic Caesar$9.00
Chicken Avocado sanwhich$11.00
Grilled Steak sandwich$12.00
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Cold brew pour$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

240 Main Street

Hackensack NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fratelli's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheers Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Rancho - hackensack

No reviews yet

We now offer " CONTACT-FREE DELIVERY" We will call/text the customer when the order arrives and we will leave the order on your door step or lobby.

Amayar Kitchen

No reviews yet

Family-style restaurant serving authentic Burmese food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston