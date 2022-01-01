Southern
Barbeque
Soul Food
Capital Soul BBQ and Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
15 Reviews
4581 Mack Rd
Sacramento, CA 95823
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
4581 Mack Rd, Sacramento CA 95823
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tastea
Come in and enjoy!
Chaat Of India
Authentic Indian Cuisine and Indian Street Food.
Sacto By Night
Come in and enjoy!
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Come in and Enjoy