Go
Capital Soul BBQ and Grill image
Southern
Barbeque
Soul Food

Capital Soul BBQ and Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

15 Reviews

4581 Mack Rd

Sacramento, CA 95823

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

4581 Mack Rd, Sacramento CA 95823

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chaat Of India

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian Cuisine and Indian Street Food.

Sacto By Night

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Capital Soul BBQ and Grill

orange star4.5 • 15 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston