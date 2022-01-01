Go
Toast

Cape Charles Brewing

Craft Brews & Tasty Eats with an Eastern Shore Twist

2198 Stone Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (848 reviews)

Popular Items

Clam Chowder$7.00
CCBC Brewhouse Burger$15.00
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Peppered Seared Tuna Burger$16.00
Fish Tacos$15.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Crab Cake Sandwich 🦀$17.00
Black N Bleu Burger$17.00
Cobb Island Salad$13.00
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2198 Stone Rd

Cape Charles VA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery

No reviews yet

Drop Anchor here at The Oyster Farm and enjoy the freshest seafood and other local ingredients. Located in Cape Charles on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Enjoy our nightly sunsets on the Chesapeake Bay

Hook @ Harvey

No reviews yet

Small bistro on the Chesapeake Bay.

Deadrise Pies

No reviews yet

The Eastern Shores Premier Pizza Destination!

Cape Charles Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston