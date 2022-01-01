Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nachos in
Cape Charles
/
Cape Charles
/
Nachos
Cape Charles restaurants that serve nachos
AJ's Bar & Grill
10 Peach St., Cape Charles
No reviews yet
Bayside Nachos
$18.00
Shrimp, scallops, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico, zesty asian sauce
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Cape Charles Brewing
2198 Stone Rd, Cape Charles
Avg 4.7
(848 reviews)
Jumbo Loaded Nachos
$14.50
More about Cape Charles Brewing
