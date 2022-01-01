Go
Cape Cod Cafe Halifax

Home of the Original Bar Pizza

300 Plymouth Street

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries$13.25
The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)$11.00
Steak Bomb$15.75
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and American cheese
Half & Half Pizza$11.00
Chix Broc Bacon Salad$16.75
Broccoli and marinated chicken piled onto our greek salad, topped with bacon and homemade croutons
Small Greek$12.00
Large Greek$14.50
Fried Chicken Tenders$14.00
Breaded and fried with your choice of sauce
French Fries$5.75
Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.50
Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips
Location

300 Plymouth Street

Halifax MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
