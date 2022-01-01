Go
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse - Shell Beach

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

1127 Shell Beach Rd

Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Most Popular

Pacific Rim Salad
$22.00
Popular
Fish N’ Chips
$18.00
Popular
Cape Cod Lobstah Roll
$28.00
Popular
Cheeseburger
$17.00
Popular
Crab Cakes
$18.00
Popular
Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich
$22.00
Popular
R.I. Style Calamari
$16.00
Popular

Fish And Chips

Fish N’ Chips
$18.00
Popular

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger
$17.00
Popular

Po Boy

Fried Shrimp Po Boy
$17.00

Cake

Crab Cakes
$18.00
Popular

Tuna Sandwiches

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich
$22.00
Popular

Calamari

R.I. Style Calamari
$16.00
Popular

More

House Salad
$10.00
B.L.T.A.
$17.00
Steamed and Grilled Artichoke
$12.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1127 Shell Beach Rd, Pismo Beach CA 93449

Directions

Gallery

Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse image
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse image
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse image

Map

