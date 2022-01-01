Burritos in Cape Coral

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Panzon$16.00
Mega Burrito$19.95
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO image

 

3 Pepper Burrito

2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
EL HEFE BURRITO$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
BURRITO$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
More about 3 Pepper Burrito

