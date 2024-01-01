Carne asada in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve carne asada
Tacos Mexican Grille
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral
|CARNE ASADA
|$15.00
Steak cooked with onions and a fried jalapeño served with 2 sides.
Add grill shrimp $4
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$19.99
Three corn/flour tortillas with grilled steak, topped with cilantro and onion, served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.
|Carne Asada Tradicional
|$22.50
Grilled steak served with grill onion, nopal, pico de gallo, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas.
|Carne Asada ( Steak ) Fajita
|$28.99
Grilled steak, on a bed of caramelized onion, red pepper and green peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.