Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Cape Coral

Go
Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Tacos Mexican Grille

30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA$15.00
Steak cooked with onions and a fried jalapeño served with 2 sides.
Add grill shrimp $4
More about Tacos Mexican Grille
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos$19.99
Three corn/flour tortillas with grilled steak, topped with cilantro and onion, served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.
Carne Asada Tradicional$22.50
Grilled steak served with grill onion, nopal, pico de gallo, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas.
Carne Asada ( Steak ) Fajita$28.99
Grilled steak, on a bed of caramelized onion, red pepper and green peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Coral

Waffles

California Rolls

Burritos

Fried Ice Cream

Popcorn Chicken

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Cape Coral to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (44 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston