Ceviche in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Cape Coral restaurants that serve ceviche

Tacos Mexican Grille

30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE MEXICAN STYLE$8.00
boiled shrimp marinated in lime juice and mixture with fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, pepper and delicious mango
choice of shrimp or fish
More about Tacos Mexican Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp y Fish Ceviche$20.99
Fresh shrimp and fish marinated in a lime juice mixed with pico de gallo.
Juarez Ceviche$27.99
Combination of fish, shrimp and octopus marinated in a lime sauce and mixed with pico de gallo served with Monarca's chips.
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

