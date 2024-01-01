Ceviche in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve ceviche
Tacos Mexican Grille
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral
|CEVICHE MEXICAN STYLE
|$8.00
boiled shrimp marinated in lime juice and mixture with fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, pepper and delicious mango
choice of shrimp or fish
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Shrimp y Fish Ceviche
|$20.99
Fresh shrimp and fish marinated in a lime juice mixed with pico de gallo.
|Juarez Ceviche
|$27.99
Combination of fish, shrimp and octopus marinated in a lime sauce and mixed with pico de gallo served with Monarca's chips.