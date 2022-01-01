Chicken fajitas in Cape Coral

Go
Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$19.50
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Coral

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Steak Fajitas

French Fries

Steak Quesadillas

Nachos

Burritos

Map

More near Cape Coral to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston