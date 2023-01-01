Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Cape Coral

Go
Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deluxe chicken sandwich$12.50
A marinated boneless breast of chicken right on the grill. Served with Bacon, crispy lettuce, ripe tomato, cucumbers, onions, American cheese and mayonnaise. Accompanied with our ultimate crispy potato fries
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
Consumer pic

 

Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar

837 Southeast 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham & Swiss cheese, Served on a brioche bun with honey dijonaise
More about Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Coral

Lobsters

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Chicken Pizza

Cake

Boneless Wings

Taco Salad

Flan

Map

More near Cape Coral to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (25 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston