Chicken wraps in Cape Coral

Go
Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Coral

French Fries

Steak Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Fajitas

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Quesadillas

Nachos

Map

More near Cape Coral to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston