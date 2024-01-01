Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Cape Coral

Go
Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Tacos Mexican Grille

30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga (1)$4.00
Fried flat tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
More about Tacos Mexican Grille
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Chimichangas$20.99
12" flour tortilla filled with certified Angus beef steak and cheese, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Grilled Chicken Chimichangas$18.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken breast, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Carnitas Chimichangas$18.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and slow-roasted pork, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Coral

Avocado Salad

Coleslaw

Garlic Knots

Waffles

Fried Zucchini

Garlic Bread

Fish Tacos

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Cape Coral to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (43 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston