Chimichangas in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve chimichangas
Tacos Mexican Grille
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral
|Chimichanga (1)
|$4.00
Fried flat tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Steak Chimichangas
|$20.99
12" flour tortilla filled with certified Angus beef steak and cheese, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
|Grilled Chicken Chimichangas
|$18.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken breast, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
|Carnitas Chimichangas
|$18.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and slow-roasted pork, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.