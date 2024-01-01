Enchiladas in Cape Coral
Tacos Mexican Grille
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral
|Enchiladas (3)
|$9.00
Wet corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein, and covered with your choice of sauce (red, green or the cheese sauce).
|ENCHILADAS PLATE
|$12.00
3 soft rolled taquitos with your choice of verde, roja or cheese sauce on top served with 2 sides.
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Enchiladas Del Mar
|$20.99
Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp or fish pico de gallo and cheese, topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.
|Side Solo 1 Enchilada
|$3.50
Corn or flour tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of sauce.
|Enchiladas Trio
|$18.99
Three enchiladas, rolled with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with mole sauce, one with green sauce and one with cheese sauce served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.