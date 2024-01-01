Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Cape Coral restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Tacos Mexican Grille

30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas (3)$9.00
Wet corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein, and covered with your choice of sauce (red, green or the cheese sauce).
ENCHILADAS PLATE$12.00
3 soft rolled taquitos with your choice of verde, roja or cheese sauce on top served with 2 sides.
More about Tacos Mexican Grille
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Del Mar$20.99
Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp or fish pico de gallo and cheese, topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.
Side Solo 1 Enchilada$3.50
Corn or flour tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of sauce.
Enchiladas Trio$18.99
Three enchiladas, rolled with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with mole sauce, one with green sauce and one with cheese sauce served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

