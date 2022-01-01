Fajitas in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Grilled Chicken Fajitas
|$19.50
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)